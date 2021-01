BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The ABC store in Belville is damaged after a vehicle hit the building Wednesday evening.

You could see the damage at the store on River Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday including liquor spilled on the floor inside the building.

According to the CAD report from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, someone hit the store and then, left the scene. No one was hurt.

A WWAY crew is at the scene. We are waiting to get more details.