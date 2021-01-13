VIDEO: Young seal found resting on eastern NC beach strand

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WWAY) — A juvenile seal was found on the beach in Emerald Isle Wednesday morning by a member of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol.
Town officials said a protective barrier has been installed around the seal until it finishes resting on the beach strand and heads back into the water.
Anyone who comes across the animal is asked to give it plenty of distance and not get in the way of its journey back to the water.
Members of the sea turtle patrol will keep watch over it today to ensure it is not harmed.