Wilmington Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 75 and older beginning Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Health is the first non-hospital provider in our state to receive a shipment the COVID-19 vaccine according to CEO Jeff James.

James says on Wednesday Wilmington Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Beginning Thursday they will begin vaccinations for everyone who falls under Phase 1A and 1B: frontline healthcare workers and anyone 75 and older.

James says vaccinations are free and open to anyone, not just current Wilmington Health patients. Those will take place at the main office at 1202 Medical Center Drive, though he says they hope to add more locations in the near future.

“We ask everybody to be patient, we do expect other vaccine shipments,” James said. “We’re not sure exactly how much or when we will get them, but we will now be continually replenished with vaccine we believe.”

James says appointments are already booked up for Thursday, but they will continue throughout the week until the supply runs out.

You can click here or call 910-407-5115 to make an appointment to be vaccinated.