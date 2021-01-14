Ancient jewelry, pottery found during construction on NC interstate

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Before the North Carolina Department of Transportation began clearing land for the last leg of the Triangle Expressway, its archeology unit fanned out looking for sites used by North Carolina’s original inhabitants.

The scientists found something significant.

“As a result of the survey for this entire corridor, we identified, I believe, it’s over 155 sites,” said Matt Wilkerson who heads up the NCDOT’s archeology unit.

Anytime NCDOT plans to build a road, federal law requires that it documents historic or even prehistoric sites in the construction corridor.

“NCDOT takes its stewardship responsibility very seriously,” Wilkerson told ABC11.

He said that is why NCDOT formed the archeology unit more than 30 years ago, deciding it would be the most efficient way to handle that responsibility.

