CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a no-go for an electric scooter rental service in Carolina Beach.

The town nixed the scooter-sharing company Bird’s request to bring them to the island.

- Advertisement -

While bigger North Carolina cities like Raleigh and Charlotte already have them, it won’t be coming to this beach town anytime soon.

The idea was pitched at the town’s meeting on Tuesday.

The town told WWAY they were just not ready to adopt that type of service.