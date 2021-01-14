Carolina Beach puts outdoor shower proposal on hold

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A proposal to build permanent outdoor showers in Carolina Beach has been put on hold.

Last summer, the town built temporary showers at lifeguard stations, hoping to construct permanent ones this year.

Since then, however, the pandemic has slowed progress, and according to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have risen by about 130 percent since April.

Ed Parvin, Carolina Beach’s Assistant Town Manager said that’s one of the main reasons they’ve been unable to renovate the showers.

Parvin said the town hopes to build permanent showers by autumn, but are holding out until lumber prices decrease.