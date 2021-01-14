Joanne Rogers, widow of TV’s famed Mister Rogers, dies at 92

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — Joanne Rogers, the widow of Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” has died. She was 92.

The Fred Rogers Center confirmed her death in Pittsburgh on Thursday, calling her a “trusted anchor whose heart and wisdom have guided our work in service of Fred’s enduring legacy.”

- Advertisement -

The concert pianist was married to Fred Rogers for more than 50 years until his 2003 death. She is survived by two sons. Pennsylvania Gov.

Tom Wolf called the couple “Pennsylvania treasures committed to improving our communities and the lives of our children.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)