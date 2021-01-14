Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik to be ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katie Couric will become the first woman ever to host “Jeopardy!” when she serves a guest stint in place of the late Alex Trebek.

The show announced Wednesday that Couric, the journalist and former “Today” show host, will be among those guest hosting on an interim basis along with NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Trebek, the face of the show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer Nov. 8, and his final show aired Friday.

“Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings is currently serving as the first guest host.