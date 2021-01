After nearly a year of lost revenue, music venues are getting federal relief.

The “Save Our Stages Act” is part of the recently passed COVID-19 stimulus bill.

The $15 billion funding package will help venues pay rent, utilities, payroll and other expenses.

The Orange Peel in Asheville has been among clubs across the country pushing for federal support.

Its marketing and events manager says right now they are paying rent on a venue that has been vacant for months.

