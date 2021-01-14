Pender County to follow state’s new COVID-19 vaccination plan

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Health Department will follow the state’s new guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinations announced Thursday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced updated prioritization guidelines to include all health care workers and residents 65 years of age in addition to residents of 75 years and older.

“We are changing our procedures in order to follow the state guidelines that were announced today,” Pender County Health and Human Services director Carolyn Moser said.

Eligible individuals may call to be placed on the vaccination call-back list. As supplies of the vaccine are received, they will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The health department’s hotline number is 910-259-1230 and will be answered 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The health department will not advance to the next prioritization phase until those eligible for the vaccine have had the opportunity to receive it.

The new guidelines can be found on the county website www.pendercountync.gov or ncdhhs.gov for the latest phases.