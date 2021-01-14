Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

BERLIN (AP) – German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

- Advertisement -

Sister Dolore told dpa that spoke with her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

Fischbacher’s long-time show business partner, Roy Horn, died in May of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act’s famed white tigers.