WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google’s app stores, while WhatsApp’s growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users.

Experts believe the bigger reason is likely due to an influx of conservative social media users seeking alternative platforms after mainstream sites like Facebook and Twitter tightened their enforcement on issues like inciting violence and hate speech, including suspending President Donald Trump last week.

This could lead to more ideological splintering and further hide extremism in the dark corners of the internet.