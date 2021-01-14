Interfaith worship service planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several pastors in the Wilmington area are planning to participate in a virtual worship service this weekend honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Wilmington Faith Leaders United (WFLU), which is a multi-racial, inter-faith group of ministerial leaders, is coordinating the event Sunday afternoon.

WFLU was formed by the 1898 Centennial Foundation in 1997 as the Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington.

Jonathan Conrad is the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilmington and a member of WFLU.

With the Black Lives Matters movement last year which put a spotlight on racial inequalities in America as well as the rioting last week at the U.S. Capitol, Conrad says its important for faith leaders to discuss social issues with their congregants.

“As leaders in the faith community, we need to tell our people the truth,” he said. “We cannot give into ‘alternative facts’ or ‘confirmation bias.'”

He goes on to explain that faith leaders need to tell their members the truth about what is going on in society similar to what Dr. King did to promote racial equality and social justice.

“We also need to let people know that we are called to work with one another, but not just that but to love one another, even those we disagree with politically,” Conrad said. “We need to stop letting our political leanings define who we are and who are our ‘enemies.'”

The MLK Worship Service honoring King’s life will be held Sunday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. The virtual event is free and available via Facebook at this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/909470693133954.