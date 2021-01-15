NHSO: Deputy-involved chase ends in crash on Market Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy-involved chase has ended in a crash on Market Street.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said it happened around 10:30 a.m.

Wilmington police are assisting with traffic as Market Street is closed in both directions near New Centre Drive. Serious delays are expected for the next few hours.

The spokesman says two cars caught on fire. No word if one of them included law enforcement.

NHSO says there have been no deaths however could not comment on if there were any injuries.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you the latest on this developing story.