WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Negotiations are still underway for a grocery and kitchen concept store.

Pending a final lease, it could happen as early as June.

‘Better Basket’ would be in the same location as the former ‘Farmin’ On Front’, which permanently closed after Hurricane Florence in 2018.

In addition to sales, the new store would also feature a kitchen in the front with cooking demonstrations.