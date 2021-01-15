Family-owned pharmacy prepares to receive vaccine shipment

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Hickman’s Pharmacy in Leland is gearing up for a big task.

Phones have been ringing off the hook at the family-owned and operated business after a Facebook post notified the community the pharmacy is taking applications for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“People are excited. People are calling like crazy,” Owner Wesley Hickman said.

The list is two weeks in the making, now 450 strong.

Owner Wesley Hickman says he is expecting his first shipment in February and his ultra-cold storage is ready for the day they arrive.

“At the end of the day, it’s all going to boil down to making sure people have the drive to get it,” Hickman said.

Acknowledging the fear some may have to take the vaccine, but reassuring the science is sold. He aims to educate his customers and answer any questions they may have to make them feel safe receiving the vaccine, noting he was vaccinated in September during the clinical trials.

“The biggest thing is, the more people that get it that you know, then you’re going to have more trust,” Hickman said. “That’s why I volunteered first in the study because I wanted my patients to come here to know that, ‘hey I believe it’s safe. I believe it’s safe for you to get it.’ I’m living proof that I’m still walking around and living, I don’t have a third arm or anything like that.”

A tall task to take on as a smaller business, Hickman says he plans to hire another Tech and he’s had patients who are nurses volunteer their time to help vaccinate once he receives the shipment.

“Everybody wants to have their hand in getting things back to normal. It’s something that they feel like they can help out with and that’s something I want to help facilitate too because the more hands-on-deck, the quicker we can get everybody vaccinated, and the quicker we can get back to normal,” he said.

Hickman added that they plan to vaccine patients outside to help prevent the possible spread of the virus.