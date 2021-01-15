Group claims ABC Commission canceled private bar permits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Bar Owners Association says that they have been made aware that approximately 120 private bar permits from across the state have been cancelled without notice as of Jan. 4, 2021.

The Bar Owners Association says that they are calling on state officials to take “whatever action necessary” to reinstate these bars’ permits.

Due to the closure of private bars since Mar. 16, 2020, private bars were given a permit fee deferment option by the state legislature and the ABC commission to defer permit fees until 60 days after bars were allowed to re-open.

On Oct. 2nd, 2020, Gov. Roy Cooper allowed private bars to operate at 30% of outdoor occupancy only.

The Bar Owners Association says, “It appears the ABC commission has determined this 60 day deferment period began with the Oct. 2 order, regardless of the bar’s ability to operate or not.”

The Bar Owners Association says that “the vast majority were still not allowed to open” due to government restrictions on gatherings and a bar’s lack of outdoor space.

“No notice was provided to these private bar owners that their permits were in jeopardy of being canceled for failure to pay,” the group says. “At this time we have heard from owners across the state who have been visited by local and state law enforcement with orders to close their bars immediately or face penalties and charges.”