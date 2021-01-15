Group says NC is top 5 supplier of roosters for cockfighting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new investigation by an animal rights group found North Carolina is one of the top suppliers of roosters used in cockfighting.

It results from an extensive investigation by Animal Wellness Action which says during a 4-year period, 1,000 roosters were shipped from North Carolina to places like Guam and the Philippines where cockfighting is very prevalent.

“We discovered a vibrant, barely underground industry of cockfighting in the state of North Carolina and we have to dismantle it,” said Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle.

The group said all roosters were shipped overseas by U.S. Mail according to records it obtained in Guam.

It claims North Carolina is the hub of the cockfighting trade the on the eastern seaboard.

