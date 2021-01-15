History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ heads to North Carolina in March

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The History Channel show “American Pickers” is heading to the Cape Fear.

It’s been five years since the “American Pickers” were in the Tar Heel State.

Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fitz will be in North Carolina in mid-March.

The Burgaw area Chamber of Commerce teased the news online by adding, “guess who is coming to our neck of the woods?”



The show’s producer is looking for possible collections to feature.

The show only picks private collections so nothing from stores, malls, flea markets, or auctions, etc.

Anyone interested in sharing their collection with the show should call 1-855-OLD-RUST.