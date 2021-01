HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The mayor of Holden Beach has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email sent by the town on Thursday, Alan Holden has been home isolating following the positive test results.

You are asked to contact Town Hall with any questions or concerns in regards to town business while he recovers.

“We urge everyone to follow the current recommended guidelines in order to minimize your exposure to COVID-19,” the email stated.