Rescuers: Person fell, got stuck on North Carolina rock face

BREVARD, NC (AP) — Rescuers have removed a person who fell 100 feet and became stuck on a North Carolina rock face.

The Transylvania County Rescue Squad says on its Facebook page that its personnel responded to the nose of Looking Glass Rock, made contact with the unidentified person, and lowered them to the ground where an ambulance was to carry them to a nearby hospital.

Officials also said rescuers went out to assist a person who called the rescue squad who was still on the rock face.

There was no word on injuries.