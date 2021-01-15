SC ranks last in nation for number of vaccine doses shipped

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — For weeks, South Carolina has ranked last in the nation on a brand new list, and one that could be playing a role in the limited availability of vaccine doses as hundreds of thousands of seniors scramble to get a place in line.
According to the CDC’s vaccination tracking database, the Palmetto State has been given the least amount of Pfizer and Moderna doses per capita.
The “missing” doses account for roughly 98,000 vaccinations: 8,000 Pfizer doses and 90,000 Moderna doses, DHEC and DHHS data shows.
If the data is accurate, that means almost 100,000 people who could have been vaccinated — or at least scheduled an appointment — are still waiting and unprotected from COVID-19.
It also means other states have been given more doses per capita in a system that was supposed to be equal.