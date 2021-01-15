SC ranks last in nation for number of vaccine doses shipped

For weeks, South Carolina has ranked last in the nation on a brand new list, and one that could be playing a role in the limited availability of vaccine doses as hundreds of thousands of seniors scramble to get a place in line.

According to the CDC’s vaccination tracking database, the Palmetto State has been given the least amount of Pfizer and Moderna doses per capita.

- Advertisement -

The “missing” doses account for roughly 98,000 vaccinations: 8,000 Pfizer doses and 90,000 Moderna doses, DHEC and DHHS data shows.

If the data is accurate, that means almost 100,000 people who could have been vaccinated — or at least scheduled an appointment — are still waiting and unprotected from COVID-19.

It also means other states have been given more doses per capita in a system that was supposed to be equal.

Read more here.