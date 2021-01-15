Teen charged in hit-and-run of 16-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest after a teen was hit by a car on Monday.

Police charged William Logan Buck, 19, with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and Felony Hit and Run.

Police say Buck purposely hit a 16-year old in the parking lot of the MLK Center at 401 S. 8th Street.

The 16-year-old male victim was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries. On Tuesday, the victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

According to 911 calls a couple of witnesses saw the hit-and-run and notified police.

Buck’s bond information is not available at this time.