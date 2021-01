BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dalton Lee Youngs is 6′, roughly 200 lbs., with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair that is long on top and faded on the sides.

Youngs was last seen at his residence on Makeral Street in Supply on Jan. 11.

Youngs was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plain white tee shirt, and black slide sandals.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at (910) 398-1243 or call 911.