Habitat for Humanity kicks off first home-build of 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity kicked off their first home-build of 2021 Saturday.

Volunteers raised this future house’s walls on Daniel Boone Trail in New Hanover County.

- Advertisement -

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Executive Director Steve Spain said it’s been increasingly difficult to find volunteers. Luckily, Cape Habitat for Humanity is still on track to fin building 20 new homes this year.

According to Spain, homeownership means stability, safety, and a sense of control to most of his clients, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Cape Fear Realtors to provide a home for a single mother and her three children.

“You can just imagine what it’s like if you’re crowded with too many people into an apartment, and had to go through that,” said Spain, referring to the stay at home order. “And so, you know, I think for our homeowners, they’re even more excited to have their own home having seen what it’s like when you’re stuck.”

Spain explained Habitat for Humanity doesn’t give homes away for free. Instead, they work with lower income families or people affected by natural disasters, setting mortgages at less than 30 percent their monthly earnings, keeping payments affordable.