N.C. Sen. Edwards tweets he’s ‘concerned’ about Rep. Cawthorn’s conduct as a legislator

North Carolina state Republican Sen. Chuck Edwards made his ire known in a tweet this week about the conduct of newly sworn-in fellow Republican U.S. Congressman Madison Cawthorn.

“There’s a right and wrong way to conduct yourself as a legislator,” Edwards tweeted about Cawthorn on Jan. 12. “And I’m extremely concerned about Congressman Cawthorn’s conduct. As a legislator, I don’t need to be threatened to do the job the voters hired me to do.”

The Senator, who lives in Hendersonville where Cawthorn also resides, was responding to a video clip of Cawthorn from the Turning Point USA conference last month where Cawthorn addressed the crowd of thousands of young Republicans.

The clip has gone viral.

