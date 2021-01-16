National threats of violence close South Carolina Statehouse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Statehouse is closing for five days after the FBI warned capitols in every U.S. state could be targets for violence.

Police on Friday didn’t share any specific threats to the Statehouse, if there are any. But the Public Safety Department said the building is being closed Saturday through Wednesday’s presidential inauguration “out of an abundance of caution.”

Authorities say they’ll put up temporary barriers and signs reminding people weapons are outlawed on Statehouse grounds and uniformed officers will be in the lobby of every building on the capitol grounds.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is asking anyone who doesn’t need to be downtown to stay away.