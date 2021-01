RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — North Carolina is reporting 7,986 COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total amount of cases to 667,826.

Throughout the state, 83 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total amount of COVID-19 related deaths to 8,016 since the start of the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

With 97% of North Carolina hospitals reporting, 3,895 people are battling COVID-19 in the hospital, down 21 from Friday.

The state is reporting a 11.8% percent positive test rate, up slightly from Friday’s 11.2%.