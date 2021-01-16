Procession details for fallen LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore to MUSC released

The Horry County Police Dept. released details for the procession of LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore who lost his life in the line of duty Tuesday night picking up debris on Highway 22.

An escort for Gore will leave from the M.L. Brown Public Safety Building in Conway at 7 a.m. on Sunday, officials said. The procession route will go through N. Main Street, Highway 701 South, Highway 17 South through Georgetown before arriving at MUSC.

- Advertisement -

The return route from Charleston will go through Highway 17 North, Highway 701 North, Highway 501 and Wright Boulevard before arriving at Latimer’s Funeral Home in Conway.

Read more here.