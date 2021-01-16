Raleigh’s mayor issues warning ahead of potential inauguration protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor is not only having city employees work from home on Wednesday – she is urging citizens to stay away from downtown on Inauguration Day.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said all employees will be telecommuting on Wednesday and that move was made out of an abundance of caution. She’s also encouraging people to avoid downtown.

“I think it would be a good idea for people to stay away from downtown, especially the Capitol area, on Wednesday.”

Wake County offices located in downtown Raleigh will close in response to potential security issues tied to the inauguration.

The offices will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Wake County officials confirm.

