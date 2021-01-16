Vance Monument — will it stay or will it go?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Vance Monument Task Force was formed by the city of Asheville and Buncombe County shortly after the death of George Floyd last summer.

Members held discussions in recent months on whether to repurpose, relocate or remove the monument, which was built in 1890s in honor of Civil War-era governor and slave owner Zebulon Vance. The committee submitted their recommendation to the city and county to remove it in November.

“I want to be clear, the task force has made a recommendation to both the city council and the county commission. Neither of the elected boards have reached a decision on what to do with the Vance Monument, as of yet,” Asheville City Manager Debra Campbell said.

Campbell said, earlier this month, the city opened the bidding process to see how much the removal of the 65-foot stone obelisk would cost. She said they will have a better idea on the costs in about 30 days.

