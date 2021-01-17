Lane closed on Shipyard Blvd. for water repair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A lane of Shipyard Blvd. is closed while crews make emergency repairs to a CFPUA water main.

The righthand westbound lane of Shipyard at Rutledge Dr. is closed to traffic. Crews are working to repair a broken water main in the area.

CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for 15 customers in the area of the break. All affected customers have been notified.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers should boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.