‘The Hop Yard’ opens second location in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A brand new craft beer shop and bar on Grace Street in downtown Wilmington has its official debut yesterday, opening its doors to customers with a little English flavor.

This is the second location of ‘The Hop Yard’, which has been a Raleigh staple for the past six years.

Co-owners Susan Barnes and Christian Stoner have lived in Raleigh for over a decade, but are both originally from the United Kingdom.

The co-owners hope to combine British pub culture with the already vibrant spirit of downtown Wilmington.

The bar promises to supply beers not commonly found in the Cape Fear, due to their Raleigh connection.

Stoner says they’re excited to be open, but it has taken a lot of hard work to get to this point.

“We took over the place on the first of January,” Christian Stoner said. “For the last two weeks we’ve been cleaning, painting. Been getting the place looking good, getting some new furniture in, getting all the beer in. Now we’re ready.”

Stoner says he looks forward to meeting more of the community of the coming weeks and months.