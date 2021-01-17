Three injured by gunfire near Dock St. NEW DETAILS

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — At least three people have been injured with two men having to be taken to the hospital after gunfire rang out in Wilmington Sunday afternoon.

Wilmington Police say that a shot spotter captured shots fired on 11th St. between Orange St. and Dock St.

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds following a shooting while a third gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man, was able to drive himself to NHRMC.

Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Judy McKnight, the leader of Wilmington’s “Moms N Mourning,” says that her daughter’s boyfriend was of the victims.

According to McKnight, people had gathered on a sidewalk talking casually when a car pulled up and the passenger window rolled down. People fled as shots rang out.

McKnight says her daughter’s boyfriend was shot in the thigh.

The case is still under investigation. WWAY will bring you updates as soon as they become available.