UNCW get COVID tested before returning to campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW students made their way back to campus Sunday in anticipation with the start of the spring semester.

But to get back on campus, they had to take a Coronavirus test before classes and get a negative result.

Students had the option to get tested days before or to take a rapid test on campus.

After getting their results, they reported to the tennis courts. Students showed their results to faculty and volunteers before moving back into their dorms.

Volunteers packed thousands of PPE kits, including a new face coverings, sanitizer, and other supplies to distribute to students soon after they arrive.

But every student WWAY spoke with Sunday had already been tested.

“Negative. Yeah, we’re negative,” said Carter Grooms and Bryce Adkins near Pelican Hall.

Nicholas Consiglio said he took his test days ago, and results have already come in.

“It has, and it was negative,” said Consiglio. “We have to get a result before we return to campus.”

His friend, Andrew Tran agreed.

“I got it when I came back to campus,” Tran said. “Negative.”

All students are abiding by UNCW COVID-19 policy, wanting to stay on campus and slow the spread.

UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said the University has combined de-densified residence halls with enhanced Coronavirus testing, and plans to conduct comprehensive surveillance during the semester.