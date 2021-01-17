Wilmington Jewish Film Festival streaming ‘Aulcie’ online through Monday evening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Jewish Film Festival is streaming a film online through Monday about the life of an African-American basketball player recruited to play for the Israel Maccabi team.

Normally the organization holds a film festival every April at Thalian Hall. But the COVID-19 pandemic kept that from happening last year.

Rather than let last year be a total loss, the festival decided to offer one of the films that was going to be part of the event for a streaming event this weekend.

Although decisions are still being made about this years film festival, organizers are excited about the virtual film currently available.

“It’s a winter pop-up that we had planned to be part of last year’s film festival, but that didn’t happen,” communications chair Pam Sender said. “So we now have a virtual platform.”

This year’s festival is scheduled to begin April 25th, and organizers say they hope to have most of it take place in person.

If you would like to view the online film, you can visit their website for tickets.