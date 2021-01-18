At King event, Sanders asks NC workers to be ‘drum majors’

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A member of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet speaking at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance called on North Carolina state workers to be “drum majors” for equality, justice, and peace.

Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders cited words of the slain civil rights leader in her speech Friday at the state employee service.

It’s usually held at a Raleigh church but was recorded this year for an online audience due to COVID-19.

Sanders says better days for North Carolina are ahead if citizens take calculated risks and stand up to fight bigotry, poverty, and racial injustice.