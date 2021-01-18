54.6 F
Wilmington
Monday, January 18, 2021
‘Don’t feed the homeless’: Sign in window of business sparks controversy in community

WWAY News
OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — A picture is worth a thousand words and this one posted on the Facebook page of Gulliver’s World Goods is sparking controversy.

”I couldn’t believe that somebody in our community would publicly post a sign saying ‘don’t feed the wildlife, don’t feed the homeless.’ They’re our brothers and sisters,” said Lisa Clark who saw the post.

The sign is nowhere to be found. Gone as quickly as it came. But the image is being shared over and over again online.

“It was very upsetting for me because having been a single mom over 16 years, said Lisa. I was very close to becoming homeless so many times.”

Gulliver’s World Goods Manager, Matt, claims he was even homeless for a time and says he has no idea who would have put the sign outside of the store.

“That’s not me, that’s not the ownership here,” said Matt. We’re compassionate people. Like I said, we’ve housed, clothed, fed, I employed one here when we first got into the spot. Doing odd jobs, painting, stuff like that. That’s clearly not how we feel about their plight.”

