Wilmington, NC – The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the embankment between the end of N. Fourth St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in reference to an overturned vehicle. The driver was pronounced deceased when EMS arrived.

The police department said it offers our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic crash.