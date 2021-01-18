Man refurbishes cars, restores hope for people who need reliable set of wheels

In the confines of his garage, Chris Lewis gives new life to vehicles with a lot of mileage.

“Last thing you want is a single mom stranded somewhere,” he said as he worked on a 2005 Acura MDX with about 145,000 miles on it.

Once refurbished, it will be ready to roll in the .

“It’s a hand up. It’s helping people who already have a job who have gone through the Sharing House program,” said Lewis.

Sidney Lowe of Brevard got a ’94 Mercury Villager through the program.

“It’s been a Godsend. It’s really helped me out. Otherwise, I would’ve been on foot,” she said.

