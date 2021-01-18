New Cape Fear business helping with the search for a job

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — LaborMax Staffing is a brand new business in Wilmington attempting to help job seekers land their next position.

“We actually place what we call FTM’s, which are field team members,” owner Emily Jordan said. “Those are the people that come in and apply for us. We find them jobs.”

Jordan recently moved to the Cape Fear with the hope of helping people looking for work.

She acknowledges the difficult times right now, saying there are currently more job seekers than she’s used to seeing.

“Since the pandemic, it feels like everybody was just laid off,” Jordan said. “Or has quit for one reason or another looking for work. So it’s a big change.”

Despite the tough circumstances, Jordan is optimistic that they will help numerous people in the coming months due to the wide variety of jobs they offer.

“It could be construction, or it could be retail, hospitality,” Jordan added. “Whatever their skill set is, we’re going to do what we can to match them in a job that we have.”

As hard as it is to find a job at the moment, Jordan says persistence pays off.

“If they come in and they really want a good job, if I don’t have something for them at that very second, I will do everything I can to find them something,” Jordan said. “Because I know how hard, especially right now with the pandemic, things are. So that’s my main goal. If I can help somebody in any way, that’s kind of what I do it for.”

For information on how LaborMax Staffing can help with your job search, you can check out their Facebook page or call them at (910) 833-1492