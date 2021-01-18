Oscar Mayer hiring team to drive Wienermobile

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) — Kraft Heinz is looking for a team of so-called “hotdoggers” to drive the 27-foot orange and yellow vehicle across the country.
The “lucky dogs” who get hired will stop at more than 200 events, create social media content, and do news interviews.
The company says it’s looking for outgoing college graduates.
Carl Mayer created the first Wienermobile in 1936.
The company unveiled a weiner-fleet, including a hotdog shaped drone, in 2017, but canceled events last year due to COVID-19.