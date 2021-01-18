South Carolina town bans sleeping in public spaces

PORT ROYAL, SC (AP) — A South Carolina beach town has banned sleeping in public spaces.

The Hilton Head Island Packet reports that the town council of Port Royal voted unanimously Wednesday to institute the camping ban.

The new ordinance prohibits people from sleeping in public parks, buildings or grounds.

The ban says that laying down bedding, storing personal belongings, or using tents or other structures to sleep in are also not allowed.

Some council members expressed concerns that that homeless people residing in public spaces could now face legal consequences for doing so. The town lacks a designated homeless shelter.

The ban went into effect immediately.