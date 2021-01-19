5 members of NC State basketball program in quarantine

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina State University’s basketball coach says five members of the program are in quarantine after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

Kevin Keatts said Monday one of those who tested positive was a “Tier I person.” His comments came a day after the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the Wolfpack’s Wednesday game against the University of Virginia was being postponed.

The News & Observer reports it’s the third ACC game the team has had postponed this season.

Keatts says the team is still planning to play Saturday’s game against the University of North Carolina but it depends on what happens with the virus.