Access of Wilmington adds ‘Accessible Adventures’ to its list of programs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Access of Wilmington added a new activity to its list of programs. It’s called ‘Accessible Adventures’ and includes terrain hoppers designed to go where normal wheelchairs can’t, including the beach.

Several donors helped the organization achieve the goal of providing access to those who usually aren’t able to get on the sand.

“I’ve never been able to independently move on the beach,” terrain hopper user Sean said. “So this is a first for me.”

“We hope to provide that to the thousands of individuals living with disabilities in the area,” interim executive director Jennifer Bell added. “We hope that they can access walking trails and beaches, just like anyone without a disability can do.”

Access of Wilmington says it hopes to see more people use the program going into the summer.