Amtrak cancels trains in Virginia ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — All Northeast Regional Amtrak trains south of Washington D.C will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday amid heightened security concerns following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The railroad service said Saturday the cancelations will affect all stations in Virginia. Amtrak auto train services will be unaffected. And The Carolinian, a daily train that runs between Charlotte, North Carolina to New York City, will only operate between Raleigh and Charlotte.

Additionally, the Virginia Department of Transportation says Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges connecting Virginia to Washington will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The Arlington Memorial Bridge also will be closed.