Car chase ends after driver collides with Bladen County sheriff’s deputy

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Community Impact Team (CIT) were in the Bladenboro area on Friday in response to community complaints of narcotics activity.

The sheriff’s office says deputies saw a vehicle leaving a house in the area of Ronald Britt Road, reported by the community as selling drugs. Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver, Wyatt Hester, took off.

During a chase, the vehicle collided with another deputy’s vehicle, causing significant damage. Deputies were able to force the suspect’s vehicle off the road and arrest Hester.

Following a search, the Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies found methamphetamine, suboxone, and marijuana. Deputies also reportedly found digital scales, glass pipes, and plastic bags used to package narcotics.

The deputy that was struck did not suffer any injuries.

The following are the three suspects and their charges.

Wyatt Joseph Hester, of Bladenboro:

Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

Assault On A Government Official With A Deadly Weapon

Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine, Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine

Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine, Possess Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possess Open Container Of Malt Beverage

Operate Vehicle With No Insurance

Display Fictitious Registration Plate

Hester was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $60,200 bond.

Stephen Craven, of Maxton:

Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine

Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine

Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine

Possess Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possess Open Container Of Malt Beverage

Simple Possession Of Marijuana

Simple Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance

Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

Craven was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond.

Amber Lynn Welsh, of Hope Mills:

Conspire To Deliver Methamphetamine

Conspire to Sell Methamphetamine

Conspire To Traffic Methamphetamine

Possess Methamphetamine

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Welsh was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $30,000 secure bond.