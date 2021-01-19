Carolina-Nashville 1st NHL postponement since season started

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began.

Carolina’s game in Nashville was called off after the Hurricanes won the opener of a two-game visit. The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement.

The NHL already postponed the start of Dallas’ season due to COVID-19 tests results.

Carolina captain Jordan Staal has been on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 concerns.

Nashville has had two with Luca Sbisa taken off after two days, and Mikael Granlund currently is in quarantine after arriving from Finland.