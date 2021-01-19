Dozens of area deputies travel to DC for inauguration security

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As the inauguration is set to take place on Wednesday, dozens of local law enforcement will be at the nation’s capital to assist with security efforts.

The following number of Cape Fear deputies and officers have been sent to Washington D.C. to help with inauguration security:

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office: 0

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office: 13

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office: 0

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office: 15

Pender County Sheriff’s Office: 12

Wilmington Police Department: 0

Due to the pandemic and the expected protests, WPD Chief Donny Williams made the decision in October not to send officers for the inauguration.

Capt. James Rowell with the sheriff’s office in Pender County says the federal government is picking up the tab for officers who made the trip to D.C.