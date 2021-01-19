Future of downtown confederate statue bases remain uncertain

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than half a year after confederate statues were taken down in Wilmington, their future, and that of the bases they were attached to, remain uncertain.

The statues of confederate attorney general George Davis and the confederate memorial along third street were removed following public outcry during racial injustice protests last summer. They had stood in downtown Wilmington for around 100 years.

The statues are being stored at an undisclosed location while the bases remain covered until the city of Wilmington votes on what to do next.